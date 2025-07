UISCE ÉIREANN HAS issued a national appeal urging the public to conserve water amid pressure on supplies.

The water network is experiencing increased pressure on supply in several regions, Uisce Éireann has said.

The counties most affected include Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork, Galway, Donegal, Meath, Westmeath, Clare, and Wexford.

Water supplies are in drought status in several counties after a drier-than-normal autumn, winter and spring.

Three areas currently have water conservation orders in place; Mullingar (Co Westmeath), Milford (Co Donegal), and Kells-Oldcastle (Co Meath).

Nationally, Uisce Éireann is appealing to the public to try to conserve water where possible.

“We’re committed to ensuring a reliable water supply throughout the summer months, and the support of our customers is an important element to achieve this,” said Margaret Attridge, Uisce Éireann’s head of water operations.

In a statement, Attridge said: “In the days and weeks ahead, we would appeal to customers to take the opportunity to really consider their water usage and reflect on the daily and easy actions they can take to play their part in ensuring our water resources are used wisely and in a way which benefits, not only your own household but also the wider community.

“While the warmer weather is certainly a welcome change, it does place additional demands on our water supplies,” she said.

Uisce Éireann has given the following advice to households:

Water the garden with a watering can, not a hose

Wash the car with a bucket and sponge

Turn off the tap while brushing teeth

Take shorter showers

Ensure appliances like dishwashers and washing machines are fully loaded before use

It has also given the following advice to businesses:

Conduct a water audit

Appoint a water steward

Invest in water-saving devices

Raise awareness through signage