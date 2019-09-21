This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New 116-room eight-storey hotel on Dublin quays given planning permission

The hotel site is adjacent to one of Dublin’s best known pubs, Mulligans.

By Gordon Deegan Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 7:15 AM
9 minutes ago 592 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4818482
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A FAMILY-OWNED firm has secured planning permission to build an eight-storey 116-bedroom hotel on the south quays of the River Liffey directly opposite Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Owned by the Keily family, Greybirch has secured planning permission to demolish several buildings spanning George’s Quay, Tara Street and Poolbeg Street to make way for the development. 

The directors of Greybirch are Luke and Anthony Keily and the planned hotel will be opposite the nine-storey Apollo House office scheme, which is being built by property group, Marlet.

The council gave the plan the go-ahead after its planner found that “on balance, the proposed development will upgrade one of the most prominent locations in the city”.

The planner found that the proposal “will allow for the construction of striking and innovative contemporary/modern building in an inner city location proximate to public transport and other amenities”. 

The council planner also found that “the proposal exhibits a distinctive contemporary design which will make a positive contribution to the subject site and Dublin’s urban fabric”.

The hotel site is adjacent to one of Dublin’s best known pubs, Mulligans, and the council found that “the proposed development would not seriously injure existing buildings or surrounding location”.

As part of the permission, Greybirch is to pay €261,647 towards public infrastructure and €132,392 towards the Luas Cross City Scheme.

Fáilte Ireland lodged a submission in favour of the proposal. Manager of Environmental and Planning at Fáilte Ireland, Shane Dineen stated that the hotel would be a valuable addition to the accommodation stock in Dublin and go some way to address the accommodation challenge being faced by the city.

Dineen stated that there is an acute shortage of hotel rooms in the capital  where currently demand for hotel rooms exceeds supply.

Dineen stated that in such a scenario, prices are inflated giving the message internationally that Dublin is not a competitive destination. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie