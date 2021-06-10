#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 10 June 2021
Hotel near G7 summit site evacuated over suspicious package

The hotel is in Falmouth, base for the world’s media covering the G7 summit

By Press Association Thursday 10 Jun 2021, 7:12 AM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A HOTEL NEAR the site of the G7 summit in Cornwall has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package, police say.

Devon & Cornwall police said officers were called to the Falmouth Hotel in Falmouth about 3.15am following reports of a suspicious package on the hotel’s grounds.

Falmouth is being used as the main base for the world’s media who will be covering the G7 summit.

The force said in a statement: “In order to maintain public safety, the area is currently being safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“This will impact on those staying within the Falmouth Hotel, Madeira Hotel and campervans in the area, as well as neighbouring properties.

“A 100-metre cordon will be put in place and Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal are en-route to the scene.

“Police remain at the scene and the incident is ongoing.”

Falmouth is around a 40-minute drive from the Carbis Bay Hotel, where leaders from the world’s most powerful democracies will gather for the G7 summit from Friday.

Press Association

