People travelling abroad for urgent medical reasons now exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine

PEOPLE WHO HAVE travelled abroad for urgent medical reasons will not be required to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine (MHQ) upon their return.

The guidance was issued today by the Department of Health and follows other exemptions that include those fully vaccinated, parents travelling with newborn babies and several categories of essential workers.

Anyone travelling from a category 1 country is required to quarantine at home for two weeks when they arrive into Ireland, but they may end this quarantine after five days with a negative PCR test.

However, people travelling from ‘designated’ or category 2 countries are required to complete two weeks mandatory hotel quarantine.

Countries on the ‘designated country’ list are identified as high risk countries because a Covid-19 variant of concern is circulating and a list of the countries is available here.

This evening’s guidance outlines that people who have “travelled abroad for unavoidable, imperative and time-sensitive medical reasons” will not be required to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine.

The guidance adds that this exemption also applies to carers and children.

“If somebody has travelled with you as a carer or if a child or other dependant has travelled with you, they will also be exempted from the requirement to undergo hotel quarantine,” the guidance states.

“This exemption will also apply to the parent(s) or siblings of a child who has travelled abroad for medical reasons. You must have a certification from your doctor with you when travelling to ensure that you can avail of this exemption.”