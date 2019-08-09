Man in his 60s dies in house fire in Kerry

A MAN IN his late 60s has died in a house fire in Co Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fire. It occurred at a house in the Glencuttane Lower area of Killorglin at approximately 5am today.

The man, the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the body remains at the house.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the garda investigation. However, at this stage the incident is not believed to be suspicious.