This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US 'House of Horrors' couple plead guilty to imprisoning and torturing 12 of their children

They face the prospect of life imprisonment.

By AFP Friday 22 Feb 2019, 10:22 PM
56 minutes ago 6,054 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4509027
Louise Anna Turpin and David Turpin following their arrest
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Louise Anna Turpin and David Turpin following their arrest
Louise Anna Turpin and David Turpin following their arrest
Image: ABACA/PA Images

A CALIFORNIA COUPLE pleaded guilty today to imprisoning and torturing 12 of their 13 children in a grisly “house of horrors” case that gained international attention.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 50, pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts, including one count of torture, involving their children who range from three to 30 years old, the Riverside County District Attorney’s office said.

“This is among the worst, most aggravated child abuses cases that I have ever seen in my career as a prosecutor,” District Attorney Michael Hestrin told reporters in announcing the plea.

Hestrin said he was satisfied that the couple had pleaded guilty as it would spare their children from having to testify at a trial.

The elder Turpins, who had been charged with more than seven dozen counts, face a maximum of life in prison at their sentencing in April.

The case came to light last year when one of the children — 17-year-old daughter Jordan — escaped through a window from the couple’s home in the town of Perris, southeast of Los Angeles, and called the emergency services.

Shackled Children David Turpin, second from right, and wife, Louise, far left, in court today Source: Jae C. Hong

‘They chain us’

According to excerpts of the call released during court proceedings, she told the dispatcher that two of her siblings were chained to their beds so tightly that their skin was bruised and she struggled to tell the operator their home address.

“I’ve never been out. I don’t go out much,” the teen said in the call.

She told responding officers that the house was so dirty she couldn’t breathe and that she and her siblings never took baths.

“They chain us up if we do things we’re not supposed to,” she said.”Sometimes, my sisters wake up and start crying (because of the pain).”

An officer who interviewed the teen after her escape said she was so emaciated that he first thought she was a child.

He said the girl described a routine in which the children were forced to sleep 20 hours a day and in the middle of the night ate a combination of lunch and dinner that most often consisted of peanut butter sandwiches, crisps and microwaved food.

Hestrin said during previous court hearings that children had been subjected to prolonged abuse, were allowed to shower once a year and never saw a doctor.

“Circumstantial evidence in the house suggests that the victims were often not released from their chains to go to the bathroom,” he said.

“If the children were found to wash their hands above the wrist area, they were accused of playing in the water and they would be chained up.”

Since their rescue, the children have been in the care of child protective services.

“I met with all the victims prior to today, all of them, including the three-year-old,” Hestrin said.

“I was very taken by them, by their optimism, by their hope for their future.

“They have a zest for life and huge smiles and I’m optimistic for them. And I think that’s how they feel about their future.”

© – AFP, 2019

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    46,857  0
    2
    		Empire producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes following his arrest
    40,615  0
    3
    		Child who was in womb when mother collided with Tesco shopping trolley awarded €45k
    37,928  0
    Fora
    1
    		With its new studio, Republic of Work wants to pull down the technical barriers for podcasters
    134  0
    The42
    1
    		Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    36,136  125
    2
    		Chelsea placed under transfer ban for next two windows
    20,617  21
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    18,571  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Philly from Tallafornia's return to First Dates ended with the biggest plot twist ever
    10,494  1
    2
    		Kim Kardashian's defended sister Khloe for attending an event post-split... it's The Dredge
    5,805  1
    3
    		We asked you to tell us what really grinds your gears on social media, and you didn't hold back
    5,371  7

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    DUBLIN
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker
    CHICAGO
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    R Kelly charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse
    Empire producers cut Smollett from season's last episodes following his arrest
    Jussie Smollett paid $3,500 to stage attack because of 'dissatisfaction with his salary'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie