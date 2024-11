HOUSE PRICES GREW by 10% in the 12 months to September, a slight decrease on the the figure for the year to August, which was 10.1%.

That’s according to the latest Residential Property Price Index released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Prices in Dublin rose by 10.8% and prices outside Dublin went up 9.4%.

The median price of a dwelling purchased in the 12 months to September 2024 was €346,000.

The area with the lowest median price for a dwelling in the period was Longford at €175,000, while the highest median price was €637,500 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

In September 2024, some 4,167 home and apartment purchases by households at market prices were filed with the Revenue Commissioners. That’s 2.1% less than in September 2023.

In the capital

In Dublin, the CSO found that house prices rose by 11.5% while apartment prices increased by 8.2%.

The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 13.5% while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown saw a rise of 8.9%.

The most expensive Eircode area over the 12 months to September 2024 was A94 ‘Blackrock’ with a median price of €716,000.

Outside Dublin

Outside the capital, house prices were up by 9.6% and apartment prices increased by 7.9%.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the border counties (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo) at 15.3%, while at the other end of the scale, the Mid-East (Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow) saw a 7.5% rise.

The lowest median price paid for a dwelling was €175,000 in Longford, while the highest was €637,500 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

The least expensive area code was H2394 ‘Clones’, which had the least expensive price of €135,000.