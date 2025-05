THE CENTRAL BANK is expected to tell politicians that an average of 54,000 new homes must be delivered annually over the next 25 years in order to address the current housing shortfall.

This will require an additional €7 billion in development finance annually, the bank estimates.

The director of financial stability at the Central Bank, Mark Cassidy, will appear before the Oireachtas Housing Committee along with members of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) this afternoon.

Cassidy is expected to tell the committee members that the backdrop to the housing market is one in which strong demographic pressures intersect with a significant shortfall in the housing stock.

He will say that a persistent gap in housing supply has created a structural shortfall in the housing stock.

“Addressing this shortfall progressively over the next 25 years will require an average of 54,000 new homes annually,” he will say.

The committee will hear that clearing the backlog at a quick pace over the next decade will need “front-loading delivery of an additional 38,000 homes per year”.

The Central Bank is expected to tell TDs and Senators that persistent inadequate housing supply will lead to rising rents and house prices, which will drive up living costs, reduce disposable incomes, and intensify wage pressures.

Streamlining planning

It will also tell the committee that an increase of this scale will need construction to be both financially and practically viable, something that depends on preparing serviced land, streamlining planning and lifting construction productivity.

“These are not optional or sequential steps; they must move in parallel,” Cassidy will say.

He will tell committee members that investment in essential infrastructure like water, energy and transport networks is needed to deliver homes at scale.

He will also say that the planning process is “a crucial enabler in accelerating housing delivery”, with recent data from An Bord Pleanála showing “progress”.

Advertisement

The bank estimates than an additional €7 billion in development finance is required annually to build 54,000 houses each year.

The committee will hear that the State has increased spending “five-fold” since 2015 on social housing, affordable rental units and cost-rental schemes.

“However, a thriving, privately financed market is necessary to ensure diverse

tenure types and housing forms,” the Central Bank will say, adding that public investment is required for climate transition and infrastructure.

It will add that balancing government spending on housing with these demands “is crucial for sustaining public finances and the economy”, while international investors and domestic banks “will continue to be key sources of capital”.

ESRI forecast 34,000 units this year

Meanwhile, the ESRI will tell the Housing Committee that a “notable weakness was evident” in housing completions last year, with just over 30,000 units completed.

It will say that this was likely driven by a number of factors, including land costs and availability, labour costs, material costs, price developments and the policy environment.

“Taking these factors together, coupled with current international uncertainties, we do

not foresee any major uptick in 2025 and 2026 in housing supply,” the ESRI will tell politicians.

“We are currently forecasting just over 34,000 units in 2025 and 37,000 units in 2026.”

The ESRI will also say that an issue which is increasingly coming to the fore relates to the provision of services and utilities such as water, wastewater and electricity connections.

It will say that increasing efforts must be made “to ensure the timely provision of services to housing developments to reduce the timeframes in the production process”.

Proposed changes to the Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) rules are currently being discussed by Government.

The ESRI will tell the committee that RPZs have been “broadly effective” in relation to their aim of limiting rent increases for properties in designated areas.

However, it will say that recent research it conducted has highlighted “the clear need for reform of the current RPZ system”.