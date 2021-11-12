#Open journalism No news is bad news

Met Éireann office and Casino in Marino on new list for protected status

They include the Met Office in Glasnevin, the Casino in Marino and the baths in Clontarf.

By Jane Moore Friday 12 Nov 2021, 2:51 PM
The Met Éireann Office building in Glasnevin, Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson

MINISTER FOR HOUSING Darragh O’Brien has recommended 1,720 “structures of architectural heritage interest” to Dublin City Council to be considered for inclusion on the Record of Protected Structures (RPS).

The recommendations, covering the north city suburbs between the Royal Canal and the border with Fingal, are the latest to issue from the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH) Survey of Dublin City.

1,668 structures have been rated by the NIAH as of regional importance, 50 of national importance and 2 of international importance.

Structures on the list include the Met Éireann Office building in Glasnevin, the Casino in Marino and the Curvilinear Range at the National Botanic Gardens.

The Church of Saint John the Baptist in Drumcondra is another inclusion on the list. The mid-18th century building is described as having “a rustic charm appropriate to its original semi-rural setting”.

The church is also the burial place of James Gandon, architect of the Custom House, and the composer Patrick Heeney, who wrote the music of Amhrán na bhFiann.

The bathing shelters in Clontarf have also been recommended for protection. Described as having given “a mini Miami makeover” to the area, their design followed the 1930s bathing shelters on Bull Island, designed by architect Herbert Simms.

It comes after one of the disused lifeguard shelters at Bull Wall was recently demolished by Dublin City Council. 

Speaking from the Custom House today, O’Brien said he was “vey much aware” that there is a growing appreciation for modern architecture and “an appetite for its protection”.

“I encourage the elected members of Dublin City Council to look favourably on the recommendations I am making today to ensure that our unique architectural heritage, whether it is a gem of the long distant past or of more recent construction, is protected for the benefit of our citizens, both today and for generations to come”, he said. 

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan also emphasised the importance of protecting historic structures. 

“If historic buildings are to survive as our legacy to future generations, they will have to be conserved and sensitively adapted to cater for the changing circumstances and needs of their custodians and users. The challenge is to manage change without sacrificing the intrinsic character of the building,” he said. 

All of the records for the NIAH Survey of Dublin City are available on www.buildingsofireland.ie.

