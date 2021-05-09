Have a question for Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien? We'll be chatting to him tomorrow

Housing was the main issue that dominated the General Election last year and it returned onto the political agenda this week with a bang

HOUSING WAS THE main issue that dominated the General Election last year and it returned to spotlight this week.

With the fallout from Round Hill Capital buying 135 homes at a new development in Maynooth, Co Kildare firmly placing housing back on the political agenda, pressure is on Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to make progress with the housing crisis.

Our Political Correspondent Christina Finn will talk to the housing minister tomorrow about all the major issues – the government’s housing plan and whether it is radical enough, skyrocketing rents, the difficulties facing first-time buyers as well as investment funds snapping up properties in the Irish market.

But we want to know what matters to you? What is the key question you would like the minister to answer?

Send an email to christinafinn@thejournal.ie with your details and the question you’d like to ask the minister and we will do our best to put it him.