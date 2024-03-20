Three more measles cases confirmed in latest weekly figures

THREE MORE MEASLES cases have been confirmed in Ireland, meaning there have now been five confirmed cases to date this year.

As well as the three new confirmed cases, there were a further five possible cases from 10 to 16 March, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The eight cases – three confirmed and five possible – reported during this week involve four children and four adults, three males and five females.

A number of other suspected measles cases in Ireland are currently being reviewed.

Advertisement

Each suspected case of measles needs to be tested in a laboratory before being confirmed as measles or denotified. Several possible measles cases have been declassified in recent weeks.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

Symptoms include:

Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough.

Sore red eyes.

A temperature of 38 degrees celsius or above.

A rash, which usually appear on the head and neck before spreading to the rest of the body.

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer on the disease here.

Read Next Related Reads Four measles cases now confirmed in Ireland Government approves funding for measles catch-up vaccine programme Over 300,000 people to be offered measles catch-up vaccine under new plans

Vaccine

A new MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) catch-up vaccination programme is being rolled out amid fears of a possible outbreak here.

Some 310,000 people will be eligible for the vaccine under the programme which is estimated to cost €4.6 million. The vaccines will be administered by GPs and HSE vaccination teams.

Under the new programme, children and young adults not already vaccinated will be prioritised for vaccination.

The next priority group will be healthcare workers, followed by underserved groups such as homeless people, refugees and international protection applicants.