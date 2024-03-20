Advertisement
File photo of a measles-like rash Shutterstock/wk1003mike
Health

Three more measles cases confirmed in latest weekly figures

A number of other suspected measles cases are currently being reviewed.
0
72
4 minutes ago

THREE MORE MEASLES cases have been confirmed in Ireland, meaning there have now been five confirmed cases to date this year.

As well as the three new confirmed cases, there were a further five possible cases from 10 to 16 March, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The eight cases – three confirmed and five possible – reported during this week involve four children and four adults, three males and five females.

A number of other suspected measles cases in Ireland are currently being reviewed.

Each suspected case of measles needs to be tested in a laboratory before being confirmed as measles or denotified. Several possible measles cases have been declassified in recent weeks.

Measles is a highly infectious disease that can cause serious complications, particularly in children under one year of age, pregnant women, and the immunosuppressed.

It typically starts with cold-like symptoms that develop about 10 days after a person gets infected. The person will get a rash a few days later.

Symptoms include: 

  • Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough. 
  • Sore red eyes. 
  • A temperature of 38 degrees celsius or above. 
  • A rash, which usually appear on the head and neck before spreading to the rest of the body. 

The illness usually lasts for seven to 10 days. You can read more in our explainer on the disease here

Read Next
Related Reads
Four measles cases now confirmed in Ireland
Government approves funding for measles catch-up vaccine programme
Over 300,000 people to be offered measles catch-up vaccine under new plans

Vaccine 

A new MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) catch-up vaccination programme is being rolled out amid fears of a possible outbreak here.

Some 310,000 people will be eligible for the vaccine under the programme which is estimated to cost €4.6 million. The vaccines will be administered by GPs and HSE vaccination teams.

Under the new programme,  children and young adults not already vaccinated will be prioritised for vaccination.

The next priority group will be healthcare workers, followed by underserved groups such as homeless people, refugees and international protection applicants. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie
@orlaryan
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     