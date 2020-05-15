Quiz: How much do you know about wine?

IN VINO VERITAS is the Latin phrase used to suggest that wine (and other alcoholic drinks) can sometimes ease the truth out of a person.

So in current circumstances, where we’ve been kept indoors for the majority of the day, enjoying a bottle of wine can be a hazardous activity.

So here’s a few facts on wine that might ease tensions, which seem all-too inevitable at the moment…

Which one of these words is not used by wine experts to describe what wine tastes like? Austere Oaky

Fat Pleasant Which one of these is not a type of grape? Pinot Noir Chianti

Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Where has a quarter of the world’s Chardonnay plantings, more than anywhere else in the world? Burgundy, France Auckland, New Zealand

California, USA Burgenland, Austria The oldest known bottle of wine, called the Speyer wine bottle, dates back to what year? Around 200 BC Around 350 AD

Around 1450 AD Around 1700 AD Where is the Shiraz grape from originally? Iran Australia

Italy France Which country has the earliest known traces of wine culture? France Spain

Greece Georgia How many grapes on average are in a bottle of wine? Up to 100 Between 200-450

Between 500-800 At least 900 Why should bottles of wine be stored lying down? To stop the bottle from falling over To help stop the wine from spoiling

To make the bottle easier to open It’s an old tradition and doesn’t do anything From what country did Ireland import most of its wine in 2017, both in terms of volume (over 83 million litres) and value (almost €50 millions worth)? Italy The United States

