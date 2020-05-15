This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you know about wine?

Wine not try this quiz, to celebrate the weekend.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 15 May 2020, 9:30 PM
52 minutes ago 10,123 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5099795
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

IN VINO VERITAS is the Latin phrase used to suggest that wine (and other alcoholic drinks) can sometimes ease the truth out of a person. 

So in current circumstances, where we’ve been kept indoors for the majority of the day, enjoying a bottle of wine can be a hazardous activity. 

So here’s a few facts on wine that might ease tensions, which seem all-too inevitable at the moment…

Which one of these words is not used by wine experts to describe what wine tastes like?
Austere
Oaky

Fat
Pleasant
Which one of these is not a type of grape?
Pinot Noir
Chianti

Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
Where has a quarter of the world’s Chardonnay plantings, more than anywhere else in the world?
Burgundy, France
Auckland, New Zealand

California, USA
Burgenland, Austria
The oldest known bottle of wine, called the Speyer wine bottle, dates back to what year?
Around 200 BC
Around 350 AD

Around 1450 AD
Around 1700 AD
Where is the Shiraz grape from originally?
Iran
Australia

Italy
France
Which country has the earliest known traces of wine culture?
France
Spain

Greece
Georgia
How many grapes on average are in a bottle of wine?
Up to 100
Between 200-450

Between 500-800
At least 900
Why should bottles of wine be stored lying down?
To stop the bottle from falling over
To help stop the wine from spoiling

To make the bottle easier to open
It’s an old tradition and doesn’t do anything
From what country did Ireland import most of its wine in 2017, both in terms of volume (over 83 million litres) and value (almost €50 millions worth)?
Italy
The United States

Australia
Chile
How should Moët be pronounced?
With the t
The t is silent
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
A glass of wine might help right now.
Hard luck.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A glass of wine could wash that quiz result down well.
Fair play.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You've earned yourself a glass of wine!
Well done.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie