LESS THAN 24 hours ago, Donald Trump was sworn in to the White House, returning for a second term as US president.

The story of the day – his oath of office, his sweeping promises, his instant barrage of executive orders – plays out across the front pages of today’s newspapers.

The Irish Independent leads with Trump’s vows to reverse dozens of changes made under his predecessor Joe Biden, promising that “nothing will stand in our way”. It also introduces a story about “‘panic growing’ among undocumented Irish [in the US] as mass deportations feared”.

The Herald references Trump’s damaging plans for the climate and environment, including his pledge to “drill baby drill”.

“He’s back… and waging war on everything,” writes the Mirror, referring to the slew of executive orders that Trump signed in his first hours as president.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on Trump’s promises to Americans that he is about to bring the country into a “golden age”.

And the Irish Times’ front page story describes Trump’s return to DC as the start of a “new era of upheaval”.

In the UK, the Guardian quotes Trump’s remarks that he was “saved by God to make America great again”.

Tuesday's GUARDIAN: Trump: 'I was saved by God to make America great again'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jXzkymlWrM — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) January 20, 2025

The Daily Star has a colourful front page headline: “Orange Manbaby sworn in as 47th President of the USA… so help us God.”

Tuesday's frontpage: Orange Manbaby sworn in as 47th President of the USA... so help us God 😬https://t.co/wbkVxTjPLz pic.twitter.com/bWonqZXJWB — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 20, 2025

Finally, the Metro sums it all up: “Trump’s back. Now the world waits to see what happens next…”

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰



TRUMP'S BACK



🔴 Now the world waits to see what happens next...#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/uhQjMbwvDS — Metro (@MetroUK) January 20, 2025