IT’S 41 YEARS this week since Pope John Paul II’s historic visit to Ireland in September 1979.

It’s estimated that 2.5 million people turned out for events during his visit, one of the largest Ireland’s has seen.

With that in mind, how well do you know your famous Irish visits?

Let's start with an easy one. Where in Ireland is Pope John Paul II in this photo? The Phoenix Park Knock

The Aillwee Caves Croke Park American abolitionist Frederick Douglass visited Ireland in what year? 1832 1845

1861 1899 A plaque now stands at the spot where Douglass addressed City Hall in which town? Dublin Cork

Waterford Birr The Beatles toured Europe in November 1963 stopping off in Dublin to play their only Irish concert. What was the name of the venue? The Cavern Club The Aillwee Caves

The Adelphi Cinema Eamonn Doran's Which US President visited Ireland in June 1963? RIchard Nixon John F Kennedy

Gerald Ford Ronald Reagan That's right, it was JFK, just 5 months before his assassination in Dallas, Texas. Can you name the town where Kennedy paid a visit to his first cousin Mary Kennedy Ryan? Dunganstown, Co Wexford Kilgarvan, Co Kerry

Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare Carlingford, Co Louth Sticking with US Presidents, Ronald Reagan visited Ireland in June 1984 and paid a trip to his ancestral home in...? Ballydehob Ballybrack

Ballyporeen Ballywee Caves Russian President Boris Yeltsin never emerged from his plane after it touched down at Shannon airport in September 1994 leaving Taoiseach Albert Reynolds red faced on the runway. What was the official reason given for his absence? He fell out of the plane before it landed He'd parachuted off with the drinks trolley

He was asleep He had died True of false, Queen Elizabeth II has only paid one State visit to Ireland? True False Finally, complete the words of US President Barack Obama when he addressed crowds on Dublin's Dame Street in May 2011 - "This little country, that inspires the biggest things... ...is actually a very small country. It's tiny." ...has inspired our hearts back home."

