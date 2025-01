THE HSE HAS launched reviews into the delivery of nine babies at Portiuncula University Hospital (PUH) in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Since 2024, seven babies born in the hospital had hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE), resulting in six of those babies being referred for neonatal hypothermic treatment.

In 2023, two stillbirths occurred at the hospital and the care provided in relation to these two deliveries is also currently being reviewed externally.

The review is led by an external consultant obstetrician Dr Mark Skehan and the team includes a director of midwifery and a senior manager.

They began work in the hospital today in what the HSE says is one of “a number of changes that we are taking as a result of concerns in relation to the provision of maternity services in PUH”.

Dr Pat Nash, Regional Clinical Director HSE West and North West said: “I want to firstly apologise to all those women and families for whom this news will be worrying or upsetting. We are making these changes now to ensure that the maternity service at Portiuncula is as safe as possible for mothers and their babies.

“External reviews are currently underway into the delivery of nine babies in PUH.

Advertisement

“This incidence of HIE, resulting in referral for neonatal cooling treatment, is significantly higher than that observed nationally or internationally for a similar time frame.”

Hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) is a type of brain damage, according to the National Children’s Hospital. It’s caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain before or shortly after birth. It affects the central nervous system. Babies born with HIE may have neurological or developmental problems.

Tony Canavan, Regional Executive Officer HSE West and North West said their biggest concern is for the women who have had, and will have, their babies in PUH, and for their children.

“We are concerned by these cases and we believe it is important that we review the care provided.”

He said that the purpose of the reviews is to “examine all of the clinical findings and care provided to our patients”.

“We know this is a distressing time for women whose care is under review and we apologise for any added distress that this news brings. We are providing support to the families involved.

“Each of these reviews are independent and external to PUH and the West North West region. Once completed, we will meet with each family to share the review finding with them.”

All services at the maternity unit will continue to operate as normal, including outpatient appointments.

If women who are attending the unit have questions they can contact the HSE on 1800 807 008 and arrangements will be made for them to receive a follow-up call from the maternity service, the HSE said.