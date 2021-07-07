#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

Storm Elsa strengthens into a hurricane as it hurtles towards Florida's Gulf Coast

The US National Hurricane Centre warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 7:07 AM
1 hour ago 2,830 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5487892
Winds move the grass and palm trees with the sky full of clouds after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba
Image: Ramon Espinosa/PA Images
Winds move the grass and palm trees with the sky full of clouds after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba
Winds move the grass and palm trees with the sky full of clouds after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba
Image: Ramon Espinosa/PA Images

A STORM THAT has lashed the Caribbean and the Florida Keys with pounding rain and gusty winds has strengthened into a hurricane.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Elsa was carrying winds as high as 75mph as it hurtled toward Florida’s northern Gulf Coast.

The Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall between 8-9am today, somewhere between the Tampa Bay area and the Big Bend region.

In addition to damaging winds and heavy rains, the Miami-based US National Hurricane Centre warned of life-threatening storm surges, flooding and isolated tornadoes.

The Tampa area is highly vulnerable to storm surge because the offshore waters and Tampa Bay are quite shallow, experts say, and Governor Ron DeSantis said the area would take a hard hit from the storm overnight.

Now is “not a time to joyride” because “we do have hazardous conditions out there,” DeSantis said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Across the Tampa Bay region which is home to about 3.5 million people, events, government offices and schools were closing down early yesterday in advance of the storm, and Tampa International Airport shut down at 5pm.

Duke Energy, the main electric utility in the Tampa Bay area, said in a statement it has about 3,000 employees, contractors, tree specialists and support personnel ready to respond to power outages in the storm’s aftermath.

Additional crews are being brought in from other states served by Duke Energy.

“We’re trained and prepared, and we want to ensure our customers are safe and prepared for any impacts from the storm,” said Todd Fountain, the utility’s Florida storm director.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The fifth game of the Stanley Cup finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, set for tonight, will take place, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

The Lightning lead the NHL’s championship series 3-1 and could clinch the title with a victory.

Meanwhile, bands of rain reached Surfside on Florida’s Atlantic coast, soaking the rubble of the Champlain Towers South, which collapsed 24 June, killing at least 36 people.

Search and rescue crews have worked through rain in search of more than 100 others unaccounted for, although lightning forced rescuers to pause their work for two hours early yesterday, officials said.

After Florida, forecasters predicted Elsa would hit coastal Georgia and South Carolina, portions of which were under a tropical storm warning.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie