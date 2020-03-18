European Medicines Agency: No scientific evidence of link between ibuprofen and worsening of coronavirus

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has said there is currently no scientific evidence to link ibuprofen with the worsening of the Covid-19 virus.

There have been a number of reports, both in traditional media and in messages shared on social media, suggesting that taking anti-inflammatory medication such as ibuprofen can exacerbate the effects of the virus.

France’s health minister Olivier Véran at the weekend tweeted that “the taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone … ] could be a factor in aggravating the infection”.

“In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice,” he advised. He has been widely criticised by medical professionals for this comment since then.

Another claim, debunked by TheJournal.ie, stated that four young people with non-underlying conditions were in serious condition at Cork University Hospital with Covid-19, associated with the use of ibuprofen.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, told TheJournal.ie that the message has “no basis in fact”.

Today, the EMA said it is aware of reports, especially on social media, which raise questions about whether non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen could worsen coronavirus disease.

“There is currently no scientific evidence establishing a link between ibuprofen and worsening of Covid‑19,” it said in a statement today.

“EMA is monitoring the situation closely and will review any new information that becomes available on this issue in the context of the pandemic.”

In May 2019, EMA’s safety committee (PRAC) started a review of the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines ibuprofen and ketoprofen.

This​​​​​​ followed a survey by the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM) which suggested that infection due to chickenpox and some bacterial infections could be made worse by these medicines. The EMA said the product information of many NSAIDs already contains warnings that their anti-inflammatory effects may hide the symptoms of a worsening infection.

The EMA said its committee is reviewing all available data to see if any additional measure is required.

“When starting treatment for fever or pain in Covid-19, patients and healthcare professionals should consider all available treatment options including paracetamol and NSAIDs.

Each medicine has its own benefits and risks which are reflected in its product information and which should be considered along with EU national treatment guidelines, most of which recommend paracetamol as a first treatment option for fever or pain.

In line with EU national treatment guidelines, patients and healthcare professionals can continue using NSAIDs (like ibuprofen) as per the approved product information.

Current advice includes that these medicines are used at the lowest effective dose for the shortest possible period. Patients who have any questions should speak to their doctor or pharmacist.

The EMA said there is currently no reason for patients taking ibuprofen to interrupt their treatment, based on the above.

This is particularly important for patients taking ibuprofen or other NSAID medicines for chronic diseases.

The EMA said there is a need for epidemiological studies to be conducted in a timely manner to provide adequate evidence on any effect of NSAIDs on disease prognosis for Covid-19.

“The agency is reaching out to its stakeholders and is ready to actively support such studies, which could be useful in guiding any future treatment recommendations.”

Related Read Is it OK to go for that walk outdoors? What you need to know about social distancing

No specific treatment for Covid-19

In a statement this week, the HSE advised anyone with Covid-19 to continue to take any medication they were taking unless they are told not to by a healthcare professional.

It said this includes anti-inflammatory medication such as ibuprofen, naproxen or diclofenac.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE said: “Only take one anti-inflammatory medication at a time. It is okay to take paracetamol and an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen at the same time.

“There is no evidence to stop any medication at this time.”

He added: “There is no specific treatment for coronavirus but many of the symptoms of the virus can be treated. If you get the virus, your healthcare professional will advise treatment based on your symptoms. The appropriate medication for an individual with symptoms of Covid-19 will depend on your symptoms, your other conditions and your other medication.”

The HSE advice regarding treatment of symptoms of Covid-19 includes:

Drink plenty of water

Paracetamol or ibuprofen may help with symptoms such as pain or fever Paracetamol is usually recommended as the first-line treatment for most people

Antibiotics do not work against coronavirus or any viruses

They only work against bacterial infections.

Regular medication, including anti-inflammatory medication, may be continued by people with Covid-19

Have you received a message on WhatsApp or Facebook or Twitter about coronavirus that you’re not sure about and want us to check it out? Message or mail us and we’ll look into debunking it. WhatsApp: 085 221 4696 or Email: answers@thejournal.ie

- With reporting by Sinead O’Carroll.