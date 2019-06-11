This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Government must 'wean itself off' bloated corporation tax levels, says budget watchdog

The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council says corporation tax levels could be €6 billion above conventional levels.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 10:19 AM
Google's international headquarters on Dublin's Barrow Street.
THE GOVERNMENT NEEDS to start “weaning itself off the reliance on corporation tax”, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) has warned.

The latest report by the State’s budgetary watchdog has said that the Irish economy has “recovered from a deep crisis” but that the current outlook is “unusually uncertain”.

IFAC says that the government’s forecasts assume “an orderly and agreed” Brexit but that there is the potential for “an exceptional adverse shock in the form of a harder-than-assumed Brexit”. 

One of the aspects the watchdog questions is the role of corporation tax in the planning for exchequer funding. 

The report outlines that some €3-6 billion of the €10.4 billion corporate tax receipts received in Ireland in 2018 “could be considered above conventional levels” and as such could not be relied upon. 

“Corporation tax receipts in Ireland are now a long way from conventional levels and from what the underlying performance of the economy would imply,” the report states. 

Unlike typical revenue windfalls, these gains might persist for a number of years before reversals could be expected. They also represent a net injection to the Irish economy, given that foreign-owned multinational enterprises contribute four-fifths of receipts.

The report states the government’s medium-term plans are “not credible” and a “gradual move” away from the reliance of corporation tax is recommended.

IFAC also recommends a “better approach to budgetary planning” that should include “a better specified debt target” and “more realistic forecasts for spending”. 

