KNEECAP AND SAY NOTHING are leading nominations at the 2025 Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs) with 17 and 10 nominations each respectively.

The IFTAs has released its picks for the best in Irish film and television for the 22nd iteration of the awards.

The nominees for Best Film are Kathleen is Here, King Frankie, Kneecap, Small Things Like These, Spilt Milk and The Apprentice.

The Best Drama contenders are Bad Sisters, Blue Lights, Bodkin, Crá, Say Nothing and The Dry.

Jessie Buckley, Hazel Doupe, Saoirse Ronan, Eileen Walsh and Alisha Weir are all nominated for Lead Actress in Film, while Elaine Cassidy, Nicola Coughlan, Siobhán Coonan, Roisin Gallagher, Sharon Horgan and Lola Petticrew are up for Lead Actress in Drama.

The Lead Actor in Film category is populated by Peter Coonan, Paul Mescal, Cillian Murphy, and the three leading actors in Kneecap: J.J. Ó Dochartaigh, Liam Óg hAnnaidgh and Naoise Ó Caillearallain. The Lead Actor in Drama nominees are Anthony Boyle, Colin Farrell, Michael Fassbender, Ciarán Hinds, Andrew Scott and Aidan Turner.

Awards will also be given out to honour excellence in areas like casting, cinematography, costume design, sound, music and more, as well as for best international film, best international actor and best international actress.

We're proud to announce the nominations for the 2025 IFTA Awards, honouring exceptional achievements in Film and Drama across 29 categories



Award winners will be announced at the 22nd anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony taking place on Friday, February 14th, 2025



Comhghairdeas! 💚 pic.twitter.com/wiAWtBO1Te — Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) (@IFTA) January 14, 2025

Overall, Kneecap received the most nominations of any release this year, picking up 19 nods across various categories.

Small Things Like These received nine nominations, Kathleen Is Here received seven and Abigail received six. Spilt Milk and The Apprentice each received four.

In the Drama categories, Say Nothing received the most with ten nominations, followed by Bad Sisters (eight), The Dry (seven) and Bodkin (seven).

The winners are due to be announced at a ceremony on 14 February in the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

Meanwhile, in Hollywood, Oscar nominations have been delayed amid the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The ceremony itself, which is scheduled for 2 March, hasn’t been pushed back but the nominations voting window has been extended several times. The nominations announcement was originally scheduled for this Friday but has been pushed out by nearly a week to 23 January.

LA’s film and TV industry, like many others in the city, has been hit by the extensive wildfires. In relation to the Oscars, The Hollywood Reporter has reported that four members of the Academy’s board of governors and its former CEO have all lost their homes in the blazes.