FURNITURE AND HOMEWARE brand Ikea is recalling its ’365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Press’.

The Irish food safety authority said the company is recalling the utensil due to the risk that small pieces of metal are detaching from it and subsequently being ingested.

Consumers with garlic presses with date stamps 2411 to 2522 are told to immediately stop using the utensils.

Affected products can be identified by markings underneath the Ikea logo on the upper handle of the garlic press.

