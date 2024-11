THE LINEUP FOR the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been announced and there is a familiar Irish face.

Former boxing champion Barry McGuigan, from Clones in Co Monaghan, is among the cast, alongside Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney.

Speaking about his trip to the Jungle, the Clones Cyclone said both the physical and psychological aspects of the challenge appeal to him.

“It can be physically arduous, but it’s the psychological part of it that I want to conquer before I get too old,” McGuigan said.

“I’m 63 now. I’d like to think I’m a young 63, but that doesn’t mean it’ll make any of these challenges easy. I’d rather do it when I’m 63, than 73, put it that way.”

Advertisement

Barry McGuigan Virgin Media One Virgin Media One

The rest of the lineup is as follows:

Oti Mabuse from Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice

Alan Halsall from Coronation Street

Jane Moore from Loose Women

Radio DJ Dean McCullough

N-Dubz Singer Tulisa Contostavlos

TV Presenter & DJ Melvin Odoom

Podcaster & Content Creator GK Barry

McFly Star Danny Jones

Coleen Rooney Virgin Media One Virgin Media One

Most recently in the news for her high-profile court case against Rebekah Vardy, Rooney has finally accepted an offer to appear on the show.

“It has been year after year I have been asked to go on a programme and it’s always been a straight no,” Rooney said.

“Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young. But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time.

“I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different. It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me.”

Vardy previously competed on the show in 2017.

The first episode of the 24th series will air at 9pm this Sunday, 17 November, on Virgin Media One. It will, of course, be hosted by Ant and Dec.