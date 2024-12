THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE greeted the dawn with cheers and applause at Stonehenge this morning as they marked the winter solstice.

Those who observed the spectacle at the neolithic monument in Wiltshire encountered a windy morning as they marked the shortest day.

Here’s what it looked like:

Revellers do coordinated stretches together in the shadow of the stones.

A hobby horse decked out in ribbons performs.

A moon and star staff laid against onee of the stones.

Self-identifying druids joined the celebrations.

A visitor takes his shoes and socks off to experience grounding by the stones.

Morris dancers take part in the winter Solstice celebrations.

Revellers shared face paint.

Thousands gathered before sunrise.

