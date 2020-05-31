This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

40 youths obstruct gardaí as two arrested after altercation in Salthill, Galway

Several garda units were called to the scene to try and restore peace and disperse the crowd.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 31 May 2020, 9:32 AM
28 minutes ago 10,423 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111931
Salthill, Co Galway.
Image: Google Street View
Salthill, Co Galway.
Salthill, Co Galway.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a public order incident in which 40 youths obstructed gardaí approaching two males involved in an altercation in Galway yesterday.

Shortly before 7pm, gardaí on patrol in Salthill noticed the altercation between two men.

Upon approach, one of the men became aggressive towards gardaí and resisted arrest.

Approximately 40 youths obstructed gardaí during the course of the incident. Two people were arrested and taken to Salthill Garda Station.  

They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Several garda units were called to the scene to try and restore peace and disperse the crowd.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí maintained their presence in the area yesterday and conducted proactive patrols.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie