40 youths obstruct gardaí as two arrested after altercation in Salthill, Galway

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a public order incident in which 40 youths obstructed gardaí approaching two males involved in an altercation in Galway yesterday.

Shortly before 7pm, gardaí on patrol in Salthill noticed the altercation between two men.

Upon approach, one of the men became aggressive towards gardaí and resisted arrest.

Approximately 40 youths obstructed gardaí during the course of the incident. Two people were arrested and taken to Salthill Garda Station.

They have since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Several garda units were called to the scene to try and restore peace and disperse the crowd.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí maintained their presence in the area yesterday and conducted proactive patrols.