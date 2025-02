THE FIRST PIECE of legislation the new government has passed greenlights a record number of junior ministers being installed.

In what the Opposition dubbed the “jobs for the boys bill”, the legislation which boosts the number of Ministers of State from 20 to 23 was passed by the Dáil this evening by 92 votes in favour and 72 against.

The bill, which will now go to the Seanad, also establishes that there will be three super junior minister roles.

Ministers of state will receive a €113,679 TD salary, a €45,846 additional payment, and a travel and accommodation allowance, ranging from €6,000 to €32,000.

The three super junior ministers will be given a €13,145 payment.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who outlined his concerns in an op-ed for The Journal today, asked Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers if he was embarrassed his first act in government is a “stroke”.

“Does he not see it is very blatant and obvious to people what is happening here?” said Murphy.

Speaking in the Dáil in response, Chambers outlined the reasons for the increase in the number of ministers.

The number of Ministers of State has been progressively increasing due to the expansion of Government business, explained Chambers.

“Today, the major consideration for seeking the proposed change to 23 Ministers of State, as was the case for previous changes in legislation, is the increased volume of Government priorities and areas of responsibility.

“The expansion in ministerial duties specifically to these three ministries arises from the complexity across a number of policy issues,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform Mairéad Farrell said the government move is about “more deals, more Mercs and more perks”.

She hit out at the decision to rule out all amendments, accusing the government of “riding roughshod” over the debate.

“You are trying to get this through the Dáil,” she said.