SPEAKING AHEAD OF this afternoon’s debate and vote of confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, Independent Ireland have called on her to resign “for the good of democracy”.

Today’s motion will be the first time a vote of confidence has ever taken place for a Ceann Comhairle.

It comes after weeks of chaos in Leinster House, with work in the national parliament almost at a standstill since last year’s general election due to the ongoing argument over speaking rights for a number of TDs.

The matter was raised in the Dáil this afternoon, with Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn stating that the issue remains, raising questions with what was actually voted on during the racheous scenes in the chamber last week.

In what was a much calmer exchange between the Ceann Comhairle and members of the opposition, Murphy said members would have an opportunity to give their views during the debate on the confidence motion today.

She added that the opposition has found their “remedy” to the stalemate, alluding to parties signing off on a motion voicing their lack of confidence in her.

During the exchange today, the Ceann Comhairle stopped to clock of the Dáil so as to check Standing Orders that were raised with her.

Ahead of the vote, a number of Opposition TDs raised the issue on the plinth earlier today.

Independent Ireland’s three TDs called on Verona Murphy to resign, with TD Ken O’Flynn telling reporters:

“I’d appeal to her now, fall on your sword and resign for the good of democracy, for the good of this country. That’s what you need to do to restore people’s faith in you, and then we can move on.”

Party leader Michael Collins said today’s vote is “not the fault of the Opposition” and he linked it back to Regional Independent TD Michael Lowry.

“It looks to me as if Deputy Lowry is wagging the tail of this Government, as he has been for the last number of months,” he said.

He added: “It looks to me, too, in the last month or so that deputies that were sitting beside him are all running to try and get away from him right now, because he’s damaging them.”

This was a reference to Regional Independent TD Barry Heneghan’s announcement this week that he is moving seats in the Dáil away from Lowry.

Later, during the same press conference, O’Flynn claimed that Lowry is a “secret Taoiseach”.

“The man is running the country from the back seat,” O’Flynn claimed.

“It’s been ran [by] a back seat driver, something you would see maybe in Asia, or one of these crazy movies where somebody is pulling the strings in the background,” he added.

Labour deputy leader Ged Nash said “there’s a job of work to be done” to resolve the row, stating that the Ceann Comhairle needs to “build bridges” with the opposition.