Dublin: 13°C Monday 7 September 2020
India overtakes Brazil for second-most coronavirus cases

India has recorded more than 4.2 million Covid-19 infections.

By Press Association Monday 7 Sep 2020, 6:59 AM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

INDIA HAS OVERTAKEN Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the pandemic with more than 4.2 million people infected.

The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil to leave the country trailing only the United States, which has recorded more than six million.

India’s Health Ministry today also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642, the third-highest national toll.

India has been recording the world’s largest daily increases in coronavirus cases for almost a month.

Despite over two million new cases in the past month and the virus spreading through the country’s smaller towns and villages, the Indian government has continued relaxing restrictions to try and resuscitate the economy.

2.55331575 Global Covid-19 cases and deaths Source: PA Graphics

The Delhi Metro — a rapid transit system that serves India’s sprawling capital New Delhi and adjoining areas — resumed operations after five months today.

Only asymptomatic people were allowed to board the chugging trains, with masks, social distancing and temperature checks mandatory.

“We are on our way. It’s been 169 days since we’ve seen you!,” the official Twitter account of Delhi Metro tweeted.

The capital’s metro train network is India’s largest rapid transport system.

Before closing down in March, the packed trains carried an average of 2.6 million passengers daily.

Its reopening comes at a time when India has the fastest-growing coronavirus crisis in the world and the economy has shrunk faster than any other major nation’s.

Press Association

