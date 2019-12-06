This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of rape

The men were accused of the gang rape of a young woman in Hyderabad.

By Press Association Friday 6 Dec 2019, 7:07 AM
1 hour ago 9,284 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4920504
People throw flower petals on Indian policemen after the men were shot.
Image: Mahesh Kumar A/AP/Press Association Images
People throw flower petals on Indian policemen after the men were shot.
People throw flower petals on Indian policemen after the men were shot.
Image: Mahesh Kumar A/AP/Press Association Images

FOUR MEN SUSPECTED of raping and killing a woman in southern India have been fatally shot by police, an official said.

The men were killed around 3.30am local time, according to Priya, a police sub-inspector in Hyderabad who goes by one name.

Another police official said the suspects tried to grab an officer’s firearm and escape during a visit to the crime scene. That officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The suspects were taken to reconstruct the crime scenes, both where the rape is suspected of taking place and the spot where the woman’s body was burned about 600 yards away, according to Shreedharan, an official in the police commissioner’s office who uses one name.

The burned body of a 27-year-old woman was found last week by a passer-by in an underpass in Hyderabad after she went missing the previous night.

The high-profile case has sparked protests across India.

Related Read

05.12.19 Woman set on fire on way to testify against her alleged rapists in India

About 300 people gathered at the crime scene in Shadnagar, a town in the state of Telangana about an hour south-west of Hyderabad, to praise police for fatally shooting the suspects.

Some hugged officers and lifted them into the air chanting “long live police”, while others showered them with flowers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie