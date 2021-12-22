Irish Rail workers back use of industrial action over 'downright thuggery' on trains

MEMBERS OF A union representing rail workers have mandated industrial action if concerns over staff safety are not resolved.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said antisocial behaviour on the Irish Rail network is creating what it calls an unsafe working environment.

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary at the union, said the decision was prompted by members’ concerns over “ongoing antisocial behaviour and downright thuggery across our rail network”.

“Whilst we acknowledge that the company are working to improve security issues, the fact remains that our members do not believe that their workplace is a safe place to operate,” O’Leary said in a statement.

“It should be borne in mind that the staff that have mandated industrial action are those that work with and interact with customers. The last thing they would want is to disrupt train services.

The fact remains that the absence of consequence for offenders will continue to feed into the psyche of those that are intent on creating mayhem.

Irish Rail maintains that there has been a year-on-year reduction in the number of antisocial behaviour incidents on its rail network.

New measures introduced by the company with the support of An Garda Síochána and private security targetted antisocial behaviour on the northern Dart line and Portlaoise commuter services.

A letter sent to the NBRU by Irish Rail, seen by The Journal, states that this has resulted in ‘a number of arrests, a high volume of fixed penalty notices being issued and most importantly a notable reduction in incidents’.

The letter also details that gardaí intend to create two new ‘response hubs’ in Mallow and Limerick, with consideration being given to a further two at Athlone and Kildare.



This will provide ‘immediate response capability’ in these areas, including joint walk-throughs of high-risk services and both ‘overt and covert’ garda operations on services.

No industrial action is currently planned, but the vote greenlights the use of such a response if the union believes its concerns remain unresolved by Irish Rail.

An emergency meeting of the NBRU’s national executive council is due to take place in January to discuss how the concerns of members can be addressed and how disruption caused by industrial action could be minimised.

“We do of course remain available to speak to Irish Rail and associated Stakeholders towards achieving a resolution to our members’ concerns,” O’Leary added.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said it was currently awaiting a response from the union on a new forum to give ‘frontline colleagues’ direct input on security matters, and said disrupting customers would not help create a safe working environment.

Speaking previously on tackling anti-social behaviour, O’Leary said a dedicated transport police force was required.

He told this website: “I would say to politicians quite directly, quite squarely, are you actually waiting for something, a serious injury or worse on our public transport system – whether it is trains or buses – is that what people are waiting for?”