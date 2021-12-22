#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Irish Rail workers back use of industrial action over 'downright thuggery' on trains

Union members raised concerns over antisocial behaviour on trains.

By Nicky Ryan Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 6:51 PM
28 minutes ago 3,145 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638833
Image: Alamy
Image: Alamy

MEMBERS OF A union representing rail workers have mandated industrial action if concerns over staff safety are not resolved.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) said antisocial behaviour on the Irish Rail network is creating what it calls an unsafe working environment.

Dermot O’Leary, general secretary at the union, said the decision was prompted by members’ concerns over “ongoing antisocial behaviour and downright thuggery across our rail network”.

“Whilst we acknowledge that the company are working to improve security issues, the fact remains that our members do not believe that their workplace is a safe place to operate,” O’Leary said in a statement.

“It should be borne in mind that the staff that have mandated industrial action are those that work with and interact with customers. The last thing they would want is to disrupt train services.

The fact remains that the absence of consequence for offenders will continue to feed into the psyche of those that are intent on creating mayhem.

Irish Rail maintains that there has been a year-on-year reduction in the number of antisocial behaviour incidents on its rail network.

New measures introduced by the company with the support of An Garda Síochána and private security targetted antisocial behaviour on the northern Dart line and Portlaoise commuter services.

A letter sent to the NBRU by Irish Rail, seen by The Journal, states that this has resulted in ‘a number of arrests, a high volume of fixed penalty notices being issued and most importantly a notable reduction in incidents’.

The letter also details that gardaí intend to create two new ‘response hubs’ in Mallow and Limerick, with consideration being given to a further two at Athlone and Kildare.

This will provide ‘immediate response capability’ in these areas, including joint walk-throughs of high-risk services and both ‘overt and covert’ garda operations on services.

No industrial action is currently planned, but the vote greenlights the use of such a response if the union believes its concerns remain unresolved by Irish Rail.

An emergency meeting of the NBRU’s national executive council is due to take place in January to discuss how the concerns of members can be addressed and how disruption caused by industrial action could be minimised.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We do of course remain available to speak to Irish Rail and associated Stakeholders towards achieving a resolution to our members’ concerns,” O’Leary added.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail said it was currently awaiting a response from the union on a new forum to give ‘frontline colleagues’ direct input on security matters, and said disrupting customers would not help create a safe working environment.

Speaking previously on tackling anti-social behaviour, O’Leary said a dedicated transport police force was required.

He told this website: “I would say to politicians quite directly, quite squarely, are you actually waiting for something, a serious injury or worse on our public transport system – whether it is trains or buses – is that what people are waiting for?” 

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie