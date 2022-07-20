People caring for injured wild animals reminded they must have a suitable licence

WILDLIFE ENTHUSIASTS HAVE been asked to ensure they are compliant with the law if they are caring for injured wild animals.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan said today that rehabilitators caring for injured wildlife must have the appropriate licence to do so.

Noonan said in a press statement: “We have some passionate and dedicated people in Ireland who go to great lengths to care for injured wildlife. They play a vital role in protecting wild species and do great service in bringing such issues to the attention of agencies such as the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

“Without the tireless efforts of wildlife enthusiasts and rehabilitators in the community, I dread to think of the amount of injured wildlife that would be lost, either to injury or to predators, given their vulnerability.

Advertisement

“To ensure compliance with the law, it is essential that their work is done on a licensed footing.”

Applying for a licence has been streamlined, and in a bid to make the process easier, the National Parks and Wildlife Service has released a new application format for those caring for Irish wildlife.

There are now two separate application forms for rehabilitators – one for people to apply for the possession of wild birds or animals for rehabilitation purposes and one to apply to retain such animals or birds that would be unlikely to survive unaided in the wild.

The latter will only be granted in limited circumstances.

Another new application form has been introduced for a licence lasting 12 months aimed at experienced rehabilitators across the country who treat multiple cases on an ongoing basis.

The forms can be found here.