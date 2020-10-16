#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Prisoner who assaulted officer as he was being taken to be searched jailed for 15 months

Prison officer John Cullen sustained a broken finger during the incident.

By Brion Hoban and Fiona Ferguson Friday 16 Oct 2020, 7:13 PM
45 minutes ago 6,120 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5235916
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

AN INMATE WHO assaulted a prisoner officer as he was being taken to be searched after being observed ingesting something in his cell has been jailed for 15 months.

Gary O’Brien (32) entered a guilty plea on the basis that he had not intended to cause an injury to the prison officer who sustained a broken finger during the incident.

O’Brien, of Rathmines Avenue, Rathmines, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assaulting prison officer John Cullen at Mountjoy Prison on 27 August, 2016.

In his victim impact statement, which he read before the court, Cullen said that he needed two surgeries following the incident and has a steel fixer drilled into his hand.

He also said the “vicious” assault had a devastating effect on his mental health.

He claimed that “due to this thug’s unprovoked, cowardly assault” he had lost a massive amount of mobility in his finger, and said he had previously been a keen guitar player but that was now in the past.

O’Brien has 55 previous convictions, including convictions for assault causing harm, assaulting a peace officer, robbery, burglary and production of an article in the course of a dispute.

The court heard O’Brien was observed ingesting something in his cell and was unsteady on his feet following a search of his cell.

He was resisting being brought to the reception area by staff including Cullen and acting in a very aggressive fashion.

O’Brien allegedly told staff “no one will search me” during an altercation which was physical and verbal. Cullen sustained the injury to his hand while attempting to assist a colleague.

Judge Karen O’Connor noted the incident had a “life altering” effect on Cullen.

She said a prison officer’s work was difficult and they should not have to be subjected to this kind of behaviour in the course of carrying out their lawful duties.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She noted in mitigation that O’Brien was deeply ashamed and apologised for the incident. She took into account that it was accepted that there was not an intention to cause injury.

The judge noted O’Brien’s psychological report refers to unresolved issues in his background but outlines he is motivated to address his problems and live a different life.

She imposed a sentence of two years and three months but suspended the final year for 18 months on condition including that he undergo probation supervision, do offence-focused and substance misuse work and attend an anger management program,

Defence counsel Michael Hourigan said his client’s circumstances were “appalling” growing up and that his slide into criminality began with the death of his mother in 2008.

He also said his instructions were that his client is deeply ashamed and apologetic for his actions.

The court heard that Cullen did not accept this apology.

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban and Fiona Ferguson

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie