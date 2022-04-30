#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 30 April 2022
Advertisement

INMO warns of 'real problem along western seaboard' with record-breaking overcrowding

There was record-breaking overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick in April.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 30 Apr 2022, 6:11 PM
48 minutes ago 2,738 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5752294
Over 8,717 patients have been without a bed in April.
Image: Shutterstock
Over 8,717 patients have been without a bed in April.
Over 8,717 patients have been without a bed in April.
Image: Shutterstock

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation has warned of a “real problem with overcrowding all along the western seaboard” after record-breaking overcrowding in University Hospital Limerick.

Figures from the INMO reveal over 8,717 patients have been without a bed in April.

The INMO’s General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, calls the figures “extremely concerning”.

On 21 April, over 126 patients were without a bed in University Hospital Limerick.

Ni Sheaghdha said this was “the worst day for overcrowding in any Irish hospital since the INMO began our TrolleyWatch”.

“If we are breaking records in April, what hope do we have in the winter months,” she added.

However, Ni Sheaghdha warned that this is “not just confined to University Hospital Limerick”, noting that it has also been the worst April on record for overcrowding in Mayo University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital.

The INMO General Secretary added that it’s “been an extremely difficult time for nurses and midwives” who are “incredibly exhausted and burnt out by the conditions in our hospitals”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She called on the HSE to “uphold its obligation as an employer to provide a safe workplace”.

And while Ni Sheaghdha welcomed Minister Donnelly’s request that a review be carried out in the Limerick hospital, she says it “must be carried out by independent experts, not internally by the HSE”.

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie