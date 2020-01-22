Investigation launched following attempted robbery of plant machinery in Monaghan

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the attempted robbery of plant machinery by a number of males in Monaghan.

Reports were received about a number of males attempting to steal plant machinery in the Cornamuckglass area of Ballybay at approximately 2.30am.

Members of the regional support unit also attended the scene.

A silver Ford Mondeo believed to have been involved in this incident was located in an industrial estate in the Carrickmacross area at around 7am this morning.

The vehicle has been seized for a technical examination. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.