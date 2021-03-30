#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Investigation under way after massive cargo ship finally freed in Suez Canal

Traffic on the waterway had been halted for nearly a week after the ship blocked the canal.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 8:39 AM
28 minutes ago 2,706 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5395555
The Ever Given is accompanied by tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal
Image: Suez Canal Authority via PA Images
The Ever Given is accompanied by tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal
The Ever Given is accompanied by tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal
Image: Suez Canal Authority via PA Images

EXPERTS HAVE BOARDED a colossal container ship that had been stuck sideways for nearly a week in the Suez Canal before it was dislodged, as questions swirled about the grounding that has shaken the global shipping industry and clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways.

The Ever Given was safely anchored today in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, after salvage teams succeeded in finally freeing the skyscraper-size vessel yesterday.

The grounding of the ship had halted billions of Euro a day in maritime commerce.

A senior canal pilot told The Associated Press that experts were looking for signs of damage and trying to determine the cause of the vessel’s grounding.

Engineers were also examining the engines of the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship hauling goods from Asia to Europe, to determine when exactly it can sail to its destination in the Netherlands, he said.

Ships stacked with containers could be seen from the city of Suez, sailing in the north-bound part of the waterway.

Suez Canal service provider Leth Agencies said that more than three dozen vessels that had waited for Ever Given to be freed, have already exited the canal into the Red Sea since the waterway was reopened for navigation.

As of this morning, more than 300 vessels were waiting on both ends of the Suez Canal and in the Great Bitter Lake for permission to continue sailing to their destinations, Leth Agencies said.

Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, had said yesterday the maritime traffic could return within four days to its average level before the ship grounded.

The shipowner, Shoei Kisen, said today that it would be part of the investigation along with other parties, though it did not identify them by name.

It also refused to discuss possible causes of the accident, including alleged high speed, saying it cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.

The company added that any damage to the ship was believed to be mostly on the bottom.

Related Read

29.03.21 Clearing Suez Canal backlog likely to take until end of week after massive container ship refloated

Shoei Kisen said it was not immediately known whether the vessel will be repaired on site in Egypt or elsewhere, or whether it will eventually head to its initial destination of Rotterdam.

That is a decision to be made by its operator, rather than the shipowner, the company said.

Yesterday, a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of Ever Given from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since 23 March.

The tugs blared their horns in jubilation as they guided the Ever Given through the water after days of futility that had captivated the world, drawing scrutiny and social media ridicule.

Analysts expect it could take at least another 10 days to clear the backlog on either end of the Suez Canal.

The Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 3.7 miles north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

That created a massive traffic jam that held up billions of pounds a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, had backed up to wait to traverse the canal.

Dozens of others have taken the long, alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip – 3,100-mile detour.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie