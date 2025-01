SIX OF THE nine males who were discovered in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort this week have been refused leave to land.

Gardaí and emergency services located the nine males in the container at around 10.30am on Monday morning.

One of the group received treatment at a hospital in the south-east for non-life threatening injuries, while gardaí said the other eight were “deemed to be in good health”.

An investigation was subsequently launched.

This evening, a garda spokesperson said that six adult males have been refused leave to land in accordance with immigration legislation.

One adult male has claimed international protection and will now be processed by the International Protection Office (IPO).

Two of the males who are believed to be minors are now in the care of Tusla.

“Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.