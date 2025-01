NINE PEOPLE WERE found in a shipping container at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford this morning.

Gardaí and immigration authorities have launched an investigation following the discovery at approximately 10:30am.

Gardaí and emergency services located the nine males, with one of the group currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the south-east for non-life threatening injuries.

The other eight have been “deemed to be in good health” according to a garda statement.

A garda investigation has been commenced following the discovery.

“Gardaí attached to Wexford Garda Station, supported by the Garda National Immigration Bureau, are investigating all of the circumstances of this incident,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information in relation to this discovery is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor