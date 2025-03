GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was assaulted in Dublin city centre.

The man, who is aged in his early 20s, was assaulted on York Street, off St Stephen’s Green, shortly after 6pm on Monday.

He was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

