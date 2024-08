THE CAPTAIN OF the superyacht Bayesian, which sank off the coast of Sicily last week, killing seven people, iss currently under investigation for possible manslaughter, according to Italian authorities.

James Cutfield, a 51-year old New Zealand national, is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck over the incident off Porticello, newspapers said.

Chief prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio said his team will consider each possible element of responsibility, including those of the captain, the crew, individuals in charge of supervision, and the yacht’s manufacturer.

Cutfield was one of 15 survivors after the Bayesian was caught in a storm off the coast of Sicily last Monday.

The voyage had been organised by British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, to celebrate his acquittal in a fraud case in the United States.

Advertisement

The businessman, who founded software giant Autonomy in 1996, was cleared in June of carrying out a massive fraud relating to its $11 billion dollar (€9.8 billion) sale to US company Hewlett Packard.

The bodies of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah were recovered from the wreck by Italian divers last week.

Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo were also recovered from the wreckage.

Canadian-Antiguan Recaldo Thomas, who had been working on the vessel as a chef, was the seventh fatality.

The yacht currently lies on its side on the seabed, some 50 metres down.

With reporting from PA and © AFP 2024.