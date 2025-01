GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING “all the circumstances” surrounding the death of a baby girl at a home in Co Longford.

The incident happened yesterday morning in Abbeylara, Co. Longford.

The baby was removed to the mortuary at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place today.

The State Pathologist will conduct the postmortem, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.