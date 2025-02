A PASSENGER HAS died following a “serious incident” aboard a passenger ferry currently docked at Rosslare Europort.

The person is understood to have been fatally injured during a violent incident aboard the Stena Line ferry this afternoon.

Stena Line confirmed that the incident occurred this afternoon on the 2pm sailing from Fishguard to Rosslare.

Advertisement

It is believed that the captain of the ship made an emergency call following the violent incident.

Gardaí have declared the ferry as “a crime scene”, and enquiries are currently being conducted aboard the vessel.

A garda spokesperson added that there are no public safety issues at this time.

Multiple Armed Response Units and ambulances are currently on the scene at Rosslare.

More to follow.