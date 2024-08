IRAN HAS DISMISSED called by Western allies to “stand down” its threats of a retaliatory attack on Israel, claiming it shows “lack political logic and contradict principles of international law”.

The United States and other European allies said Iran must “stand down” its threats that it will launch a retaliatory attack on Israel following the assassination of the political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniyeh last month.

In a joint statement from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy, the allies also expressed their full support for the de-escalation of violence in the Middle East and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The group also endorsed calls from US President Joe Biden and other leaders in the Middle East to restart truce talks as soon as possible. It is expected that negotiations will continue later this week, on Thursday.

“All parties must live up to their responsibilities. In addition, unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed,” they said.

Tensions escalated in the conflict in the Middle East at the end of last month following the assassination by the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad, of Hamas’ political leader and lead peace negotiator Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

Israel also assassinated Iran-backed, Lebanese rebel group Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut a day earlier, leaving the region on edge.

The killings have stoked fears in Israel that Iran will issue a retaliatory attack for the assassination of Haniyeh, which was carried out in their territory, and Israeli citizens have been warned that a missile strike could be imminent.

Yesterday, the Western allies called for restraint: “We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place.”

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to seek revenge for the killings.

The White House warned that a “significant set of attacks” by Iran and its proxies was possible as soon as this week, saying that Israel shared the same assessment. Citizens in Israel have been told to avoid leaving areas near bomb shelters.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said his country was “ready to foil any threat in real time” but added that he was “not familiar” with reports that Iran was expected to launch an attack in the next 24 hours.

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the country had strengthened defenses and organized “offensive options” as “threats from Tehran and Beirut may materialize.”

The pressure to bring an end to the fighting in the Gaza Strip and for Hamas to release its hostages came as the militant group’s armed wing said it had killed one Israeli captive and wounded two more in “incidents”.

Hamas said in a statement that two of its fighters “assigned to guard” the hostages had fired at them in “two separate incidents” and that a committee had been formed to investigate.

Hamas has urged mediators to implement a truce plan earlier presented by Biden instead of holding more talks.

Israel has accepted the latest invitation from the United States, Qatar and Egypt to send negotiators.

“The reason we’re doing that is to finalize the details of the implementation of the framework agreement,” Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told a news conference.

