This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 12 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iraqi couple enlist help of police to wed despite curfew

Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi proposed last year.

By Press Association Sunday 12 Apr 2020, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 12,094 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5073120
The happy couple.
Image: PA
The happy couple.
The happy couple.
Image: PA

POLICE CAME TO the rescue of an Iraqi student and his fianceé whose wedding came under threat due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahmed Khaled al-Kaabi, 23, proposed to the love of his life Ruqaya Rahim last year, and the couple planned to stage a huge celebration with family and friends in the holy southern city of Najaf.

But in the wake of the novel coronavirus, those hopes were dashed when a government-ordered curfew banned large public gatherings and wedding venues were shuttered.

Najaf has been among the cities hardest hit by the viral pandemic. At least five people have died amid 257 confirmed cases in the province, according to Health Ministry figures. Iraq now has nearly 1,300 confirmed virus cases.

Unwilling to postpone the wedding, Mr al-Kaabi came up with a different plan. He asked the local security forces to help him make the wedding happen.

The police responded by providing the groom with vehicles, complete with blasting music. They transported his bride to the family home for a small celebration with just six people.

The bride said: “I didn’t expect my wedding to be this way. I was hoping for a party and that we would visit the Imam. But we were prevented from doing that.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie