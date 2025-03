The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Italy 17

Ireland 22

DAN SHEEHAN SCORED a hat-trick as Ireland survived an underwhelming performance to beat Italy in their final match of the 2025 Six Nations.

Ireland travelled to Rome knowing that they needed a bonus-point win to keep their remote hopes of the title alive, and they did that through a try from Hugo Keenan and Sheehan’s treble.

Ireland must now wait for the results of Wales v England (4.45pm) and France v Scotland (8pm), knowing that a win for either England or France would end their bid for a historic Six Nations three-in-a-row.

