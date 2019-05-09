Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

High Life

What we know

It’s probably best that we say as little as possible about this, Claire Denis’ first English language film. The less known the better. What we can say is it’s set in space, with Robert Pattinson playing a man living on a spaceship in the outer reaches of the solar system.

What the critics say

“Pattinson’s vivid presence and intimate voice-over help shape a movie that often feels on the verge of disintegrating.” – New York Times

“There are no laser shootouts, lightsabers, spaceship battles, or talks of imperial succession here—just long, often eerily quiet scenes of adults being adults, in a futuristic environment that turns every situation into a metaphor and every metaphor into a situation.” – Roger Ebert

What’s it rated?

The Hustle

What we know

In a reimagining of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson play two hustlers who scam people on the French Riviera.

What the critics say

“It sounds churlish to complain too much about “The Hustle,” because both actresses are winning, and the movie just wants to be a spiked dessert of a crime caper. But these are amoral times, and the reason “The Hustle” may not find much momentum after its opening weekend is that it starts off as a tale of dirty rotten scoundrels but turns more amiably silly than acidic.” – Variety

“The incredible thing is that the film has many talented people who are entirely wasted.” – The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

What we know

Yes, it’s a film about a detective Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds). He helps a young man figure out what happened that led to his father’s death.

What the critics say

“You the viewer may choose this movie even if you aren’t a Pokéscholar. That doesn’t mean it’s willing to choose you.” – Rolling Stone

“Detective Pikachu is wholesome, silly fun, with solid world-building and stunning CGI Pokémon that are complemented well enough by its story.” – Screen Rant

What’s it rated?

