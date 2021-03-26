Coronavirus: 20 deaths and 584 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 584 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 20 more people with Covid-19 have died.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 233,327 and the number of people who have died to 4,651.

Of the cases notified today:

297 are men / 286 are women

72% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

222 in Dublin, 44 in Kildare, 33 in Offaly, 31 in Meath, 29 in Westmeath and the remaining 225 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Source: Department of Health

317 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital as of 8am this morning, of which 67 are in ICU. There have been 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As of 23 March, 709,348 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland.