MINISTER OF STATE Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has called for Ireland’s defence spending to be doubled to €3 billion “so we can defend ourselves”.

In an article in the Irish Independent, Carroll MacNeill said the extra spend would support a fleet of 12 ships and combat aircraft, adding that the “security landscape has changed and we have to adapt”.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Mick Barry has rejected the idea, saying there “needs to be more money spent on housing, not more money spent on guns and ammunition”.

“I would prefer to spend €1.5 billion on 5,000 new houses than I would to spend it on naval ships and combat aircraft,” said Barry.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland increase its defence spending?