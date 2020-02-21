This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you be watching Ireland take on England in the Six Nations?

Ireland will play England in the Six Nations on Sunday.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 21 Feb 2020, 9:49 AM
17 minutes ago 2,029 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5016229
An Ireland huddle during the Six Nations clash with Wales.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
An Ireland huddle during the Six Nations clash with Wales.
An Ireland huddle during the Six Nations clash with Wales.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THIS SUNDAY, ONE of the most-anticipated games of the Six Nations so far will take place as Ireland takes on England. 

The game is set to be a challenging one for Ireland, even coming off the back of a successful victory against Wales. 

With a Triple Crown still in sight, it all looks set to be a scintillating game against World Cup finalists England at Twickenham. 

It’s Ireland’s first Six Nations match at the venue since winning the Grand Slam there in March 2018.

So, today we want to know: Will you be watching Ireland take on England in the Six Nations?


Poll Results:

Yes (275)
No (47)
I haven't decided (13)
I didn't know it was on (5)




