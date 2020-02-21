Poll: Will you be watching Ireland take on England in the Six Nations?

An Ireland huddle during the Six Nations clash with Wales.

THIS SUNDAY, ONE of the most-anticipated games of the Six Nations so far will take place as Ireland takes on England.

The game is set to be a challenging one for Ireland, even coming off the back of a successful victory against Wales.

With a Triple Crown still in sight, it all looks set to be a scintillating game against World Cup finalists England at Twickenham.

It’s Ireland’s first Six Nations match at the venue since winning the Grand Slam there in March 2018.

So, today we want to know: Will you be watching Ireland take on England in the Six Nations?

