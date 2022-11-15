Ireland's bid to co-host Euro 2028 to go before Cabinet this morning

THE CABINET IS due to decide whether or not to greenlight Ireland’s bid to co-host Euro 2028 this morning.

A memo on co-hosting the European football championship is being brought before Cabinet by Culture Minister Catherine Martin and Sport Minister Jack Chambers.

The bid, which is being organised between Ireland and the UK, needs to be submitted ahead of the UEFA deadline on Wednesday.

Under the plan, both the Aviva and Croke Park would potentially share seven games if the bid succeeds.

It is expected that 120,000 fans would travel to Ireland to attend games if the bid is approved by UEFA.

With the Aviva previously been due to host games for Euro 2020 and due to host the 2024 Europa League Final, costs to upgrade the stadium to host games would be low.

However, Croke Park would require further investment to host games.

Last week, Chambers met with representatives from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to discuss the bid.

The Government had previously backed the joint bid to host the football tournament, with a letter of support being sent to the FAI earlier this year.

Currently, the only other bid likely to be submitted to UEFA is from Turkey. Irish authorities believe that there is a strong chance of success for the joint Ireland-UK bid.

The Cabinet is also set to approve the publication of the new Gambling Regulation Bill today.

The new legislation, which has been spearheaded by the Department of Justice, plans to modernise Irish gambling licencing and regulation.

A Gambling Regulatory Authority is also set to be established under the legislation.