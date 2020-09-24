Ireland's Winter Plan: 500 new acute beds and an 'unprecedented' €600m boost on last year

THE HSE HAS launched its Winter Plan, which has an “unprecedented” €600 million boost to help tackle the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ireland currently has 409 acute beds, according to the HSE; as part of the Winter Plan it aims to raise this to 892 beds. It will increase the sub-acute beds from 395 to 484.

Speaking at the launch of the plan today, HSE CEO Paul Reid said ICU capacity started at 225 beds pre-Covid, and was increased to 282 throughout the pandemic. Reid said the plan is to increase capacity by 30% on the February baseline.

The plan aims to increase community capacity and decrease acute hospital demand, which follows the theme of the Sláintecare plan, to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

Key initiatives within the Winter Plan include:

An extra 251 acute beds and 89 sub-acute beds in Q4 2020, with 232 acute beds to be delivered in Q1 2021.

and 89 sub-acute beds in Q4 2020, with 232 acute beds to be delivered in Q1 2021. A total of 530 repurposed/ new rehabilitation beds, including 631 rehabilitation outreach places will be operational up to April 2021, 868 new Whole-Time Equivalent healthcare workers are needed to staff this initiative.

Whole-Time Equivalent healthcare workers are needed to staff this initiative. More home-support packages ; more HSE-procured private-bed capacity; and more intermediate care beds.

; more HSE-procured private-bed capacity; and more intermediate care beds. Support for GPs. These supports will “ensure” that single-handed and two-doctor practices, of which make up 15% and 24% of GPs respectively, do not experience practice failure and/or GP burnout

There are currently 7 Community Assessment Hubs operation within 5 Community Healthcare Organisations with a further 3 on standby to open should demand increase. The plan is to have 20 hubs available from January to April 2021.

Implementing this plan will cost over €200 million this year, and over €403 million next year, totalling €604,172,714.

The majority of the €600 million funding will go towards: home supports (€138 million), acute beds (€81 million), community beds (€87 million), private hospitals (€58 million), and vaccination (€55 million).

Paul Reid said today that this winter is going to be “more difficult than any we’ve ever faced before”.

We are living with Covid-19, we are living differently, however we have planned differently and we have to take confidence in our Winter Plan.

“I am asking the public to follow the public health advice, the worst thing we can do is to get complacent. I am also asking those within the priority groups to ensure they get the flu vaccine and give themselves the best opportunity to stay well this winter.”

Speaking today, Anne O’Connor, HSE Chief Operations Officer said the HSE would focus on the resumption of health services, while preparing for the expected pressures associated with winter, as well as the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Guidance, new processes, and infrastructure, will be critical to supporting the resumption of service delivery,” she said.

She added that the aim is to recruit 2,760 staff in 2020 as part of the core winter plan and a further 2,200 in testing and tracing.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “It is essential we do what it takes to make sure that we can enable our health service to deal with Covid-19 and also the challenges of non-Covid illnesses that will arise and the need to do everything we can to keep waiting lists down, notwithstanding the impact of Covid in hospitals.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has also welcomed the publican of the plan.

“We are in unprecedented times and the large amount of funding allocated by the government this year reflects that,” he said.

Donnelly welcomed the additional supports in the plan for people at greater risk, including older people, those who are homeless, and those with chronic illnesses.

“The rollout of community specialist teams to support older people and those with chronic disease is hugely positive. These teams will health them to stay at home or, if they need hospital care, to get home more quickly afterwards,” he said.

“The plan also gives GPs better access to diagnostics, which will have a positive impact by reducing waiting times for patients and reducing demand in our emergency departments.”

You can read the HSE’s Winter Plan here.

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy and Hayley Halpin