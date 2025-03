TONIGHT’S EUROMILLIONS LOTTO jackpot is to reach an estimated €245 million, the biggest ever prize in the lottery’s history.

Nobody won the €220 million EuroMillions jackpot on Tuesday, meaning the top prize rolls over into today’s draw.

If there is no winner of the €245 million jackpot tonight, it will hit its limit of €250 million in the following draw.

Once it hits €250 million, additional money will flow down into the lesser prizes but the jackpot will not increase.

That will be the case for five draws before it becomes a ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot – meaning a winner will be picked, even if nobody matches all the winning numbers.

Since the EuroMillions game launched in Ireland in 2004, there have been 17 Irish EuroMillions jackpot winners.

The previous record win in Ireland stands at €175 million, with the winning ticket sold in Dublin in February 2019.