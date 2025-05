IRELAND MAY GET a new phone line to handle calls about acute but non-urgent medical needs as an alternative to 999/112.

The cost of implementing a new telephone line would depend on demand for the service but the estimated five-year expense ranges from €80 million to €250 million.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has opened a public consultation on its draft assessment of Ireland’s health technology and the potential for creating the new phone line.

The existing 999/1112 phone line is intended to be for acute and urgent medical needs, whereas the proposed additional phone line would be designed to handle calls about medical needs that are acute but not urgent.

Hiqa has said that these types of phone services offering advice or triage for non-urgent medical needs have been implemented in other countries like the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, and Canada.

“Our scoping review of international practice showed that non-urgent telephone pathway services can, and do, positively assist callers to access timely assistance and appropriate care,” said Dr Conor Teljeur, Hiqa’s chief scientist.

“There are numerous ways to access non-urgent care and it can be challenging for members of the public to know which is the best option in their situation,” he said.

“With a new telephone pathway for non-urgent care, call handlers can support individuals with acute but non-urgent issues to access the right care at the right time, in the most appropriate setting.”

Hiqa has published a draft version of its finding and is asking members of the public to give their feedback.

The public consultation is open until 5pm on Wednesday 18 June.

After the public consultation, the report will be updated as needed, published, and sent as advice to the Minister for Health and the HSE.